Viewers irked after Netflix streams dubbed version of 'The Buckingham Murders'

Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' has released on Netflix, two month's after the film's theatrical release. However, viewers are unhappy with the dubbed version of the Kareena Kapoor-starrer and expressed their ire on X. Eighty per cent of the dialogues in the original version are in English, while the rest are in Hindi. However, many people criticised the dubbed version with one person pointing out it was a pain to watch British people speak in Hindi.

“I started watching 'The Buckingham Murders but the Hindi dubbing is so bad. I couldn't go beyond a few mins. Dear Hansal Mehta was the movie shot in English? Why isn't Netflix India showing us the original version? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial,” one person wrote.

Hansal Mehta addressed the criticism and apologised on behalf of the streaming platform. According to him, there were technical issues in uploading the original version. "Due to a technical error on the service @NetflixIndia will be uploading the original language version in a few hours. Thankyou for your patience. And yes, it can be quit irritating to watch a dubbed version of the film. Apologies."