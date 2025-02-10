Delivering a character so convincingly that it feels irreplaceable—this is a rare feat in cinema history. In Malayalam too, only a handful of actors have achieved this distinction.

Characters like Chellappanasari (Nedumudy Venu) in Thakara and Tabalist Ayyappan (Bharat Gopi) in Yavanika belong to a rare league, leaving audiences with the impression that no one else could have portrayed them so perfectly. But the actors behind these roles were legends, trained in theatre before proving their mettle in cinema. Yet, in an extraordinary exception, an 18-year-old girl managed to create that very magic in her debut film. Her name was Nadiya Moidu.

Four decades later, that film -- and the character she played -- remain etched in the hearts of Malayalis as a bittersweet memory. Though Nadiya went on to act in several movies, no role ever quite matched the depth and impact of her debut as Girly in 'Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu, ' which released 40 years ago. It was a character so deeply embedded in Malayali nostalgia that no replacement ever felt possible.

Like Girly, Nadiya herself was special. She never had any ambitions in acting, fame, or cinema and was leading an ordinary student life in Mumbai when fate intervened. Film-maker Fazil, a family friend, was searching for a fresh face for his new film. When he met Nadiya, he felt she was perfect for the role. Acting had never been on her radar, but Fazil’s narration of the story captivated her. So she decided to give it a try, but just for one film.

Nadiya has been very selective about her filmography. Photos: Instagram

But that one film changed everything. 'Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu' became a massive hit, running in theatres for over a year, turning Nadiya’s life in an unexpected direction. Besides Malayalam, offers poured in from the Tamil and Telugu industries, but she was selective, choosing only the best. Every film she picked --'Shyama,' 'Vannu Kandu Keezhadakki,' Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal' -- became a hit.

After marriage, Nadiya took a long sabbatical from acting till her kids grew up, making her comeback with the Tamil film 'M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi.' Despite the film’s success, she continued to take extended breaks, choosing only roles she felt were truly meant for her. This approach allowed her to balance her acting career without disrupting the rhythm of her family life. Along the way, she also starred alongside Mammootty in 'Doubles.' So if one asks if Nadiya is still active in films, the answer is both yes and no.

Still the same 18-year-old girl

More than just her acting, Nadiya has always been widely admired for her exceptional physique maintained with remarkable consistency over the years. It’s no small feat that, even today, she still looks strikingly like the 18-year-old girl who once captivated audiences.

Ageing is an undefeated force, one that spares no one. Botox and cosmetic procedures may offer temporary illusions, but nature always reclaims its ground. Yet, in Nadiya Moidu’s case, it seems to have made an exception --at least for now. In terms of mannerisms, energy, and the confidence she radiates, she remains just as dynamic as ever, as if time itself has paused for her.

Age is just a number for Nadiya. Photo: Instagram

Whenever journalists ask her the secret to her youthful glow, Nadiya’s answer remains unchanged: Keep your mind as happy as possible, free from stress and conflict. And, of course, a disciplined routine of yoga, exercise, and mindful eating.

How Zareena became Nadiya

Looking back, Nadiya feels her entry into films was as fascinating as her tryst with 'Nokkethadhoorathu...' Born Zareena, she was the eldest daughter of Moidu, hailing from Thalassery, and Lalitha, from Thiruvalla. She grew up alongside her younger sister, Haseena.

But Zareena’s story wasn’t just about a name but also rooted in a love that defied conventions. Her parents came from starkly different religious backgrounds, yet their love overcame those barriers. Zareena was the first bloom of that union. Moidu and Lalitha, both drawn to Mumbai for work, met there, and what began as an acquaintance soon blossomed into love. It was in Mumbai that their first daughter, Nadiya, was born.

Raised in a family who saw beyond religion, Zareena was given the freedom to embrace a world without limitations. No one restricted her from crossing cultural boundaries or mingling with people from different linguistic and social backgrounds. Growing up in Mumbai, she spent her childhood and teenage years in a cosmopolitan environment, with Kerala remaining a distant connection --one she glimpsed only during vacation visits.

Yet, Malayalam never felt foreign to her. It was the language spoken at home, keeping her rooted in her heritage. While Nadiya had a passion for dance and sports, cinema was never on her radar --not even as a passing curiosity. It was fate, however, that paved the way for her entry into films. Fazil’s brother Khais was the first to spot Nadiya and recommended her name for the film. Incidentally, Khais' other brother Nazar was a close friend of Moidu.

A glimpse, a decision

When Nazar approached Fazil with a cassette of Nadiya performing Oppana, he had no doubt she was worth considering. Fazil wasted no time and left for Bombay immediately. Upon reaching Zareena’s home, he didn’t start with an audition or questions. Instead, he simply observed. As she returned from college, he silently watched her movements, taking in every little detail. Later, he asked Zareena and her sister Haseena to accompany him on a short walk

As they strolled down the road, a boy on a bicycle rode past and made a passing comment about the beautiful Nadiya. In that instant, she instinctively turned around and shot him a fierce, burning glare. Fazil didn’t need to see anything more. That intensity, the fire in her eyes... at that very moment, he knew. Nadiya was his Girly.

When Fazil narrated the story of his film to Zareena and her parents, it struck an instant chord. As he saw their eyes well up with emotion, he became even more certain that this movie would touch the hearts of lakhs of Malayalis.

However, despite their love for the story, no one in the family was particularly keen about Zareena entering films. They agreed only because Fazil was a family friend and even then, only under strict conditions. One of the key conditions was that filming should take place only on holidays, to ensure that her studies remained unaffected.

But there was more. Zareena sought to cover all bases before diving into the unknown world of cinema. “Don’t blame me, Uncle, if the movie flops,” she jokingly said to Fazil. He responded to all these with just a smile. Then, there was another hurdle to cross. At that time, there was already a well-known actress named Serena Wahab in Malayalam cinema. Highlighting the impropriety of having two heroines with the same name in the industry, Fazil made a bold decision to rename her. Thus, Zareena became Nadiya Moidu. The timing of the name change seemed almost destined, as though it happened in a moment touched by divine grace.

The girl who became a sensation

ADVERTISEMENT

In those days, Nadiya wasn’t so fluent in Malayalam. She later revealed in interviews that it was assistant director Siddique who helped her pick up the language. But despite being a newcomer, she never experienced the nervousness typical of debut actors. For, she never saw acting as a long-term career. With the simple mindset that this was her first and last film, she faced the camera effortlessly-- an approach that brought the ease and natural charm her character demanded.

Along with the film’s success, Nadiya too became a sensation. From college girls to older women, everyone started imitating her mannerisms and the way she spoke. Her hairstyle sparked a wave of trends on college campuses, while the sarees and churidars she wore set new fashion statements. Teenage girls worked hard to maintain a figure as lean as hers, some even adopting her stylish way of speaking and confident demeanour. It wasn’t just admiration but a full-fledged Nadiya wave. For many, she became an icon.

Around the same time, Fazil remade the film in Tamil by keeping Nadiya in the lead role. This marked the beginning of her reign in South Indian cinema. She quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses, working with several legendary directors. At the height of her fame, stories surfaced about her turning down a role alongside Kamal Haasan because it involved a kissing scene. She even declined Bollywood offers, choosing only roles that aligned with her comfort.

At a time when many actresses boasting orthodox values found themselves caught in gossip and controversy, Nadiya remained untouched by scandal. Yet, at the peak of her career, she made a surprising decision to walk away. For, she had always prioritised her personal life over stardom and believed that staying in the limelight was never essential.

Despite having a dream career and a promising future ahead, love mattered more. When she married Shirish, a Brahmin, her family never objected. After all, in her home, caste and creed were never a barrier and what truly mattered to them was love and human connection.

Embracing life beyond the spotlight

After marriage, Nadiya moved to the U.S. with her husband, where she embraced a new role as a homemaker. Soon, she became a mother to two daughters. But as her children grew up and became more independent, she found herself grappling with loneliness. Instead of letting it consume her, she discovered ways to keep herself engaged. In a time when mobile phones weren’t in common use, she filled her days by writing letters to friends, learning to drive, travelling, and studying media management.

Eventually, she made the crucial decision to return to films. Her comeback began in Tamil with 'M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi,' and she later re-established her presence in Malayalam cinema as well. She reunited with her first hero, Mohanlal, in Neerali and starred alongside Mammootty in 'Doubles.'

Nadiya has starred alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal. Photos: Instagram

With 'Bheeshmaparvam,' directed by Amal Neerad, Nadiya proved she was just as relevant in new-generation films as she was in her early days. Despite having acted in only 59 films over four decades, she silently conveyed a powerful message: it’s not the number of films but the depth of the characters that truly matters.

For Nadiya, staying in the limelight or amassing wealth was never the goal. Instead, her priority was happiness. She made exercise, yoga, and meditation a daily practice --not just to maintain physical fitness but to nurture her mind. She embraced life with simplicity, spending her days laughing, playing, and cracking jokes.

Her philosophy on life, as told in several interviews, is simple: "We only have this moment in our hands. There’s no guarantee we’ll be alive the next moment. So let’s live in the present, happily and peacefully." It is indeed this approach to life that has helped preserve her youthful energy, beauty, and health. It has been 40 years since Nadiya has remained in the hearts of Malayalis as the brand ambassador of energy, grace, and exuberance.

A timeless classic that never grows old

Much like Nadiya herself, 'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu' remains as fresh and captivating as ever, untouched by time. The film’s enduring charm is not just due to Nadiya’s unforgettable debut but also a result of several other factors, most notably the genius of its director, Fazil. A film maker deeply attuned to the pulse of the audience, Fazil is a master storyteller whose screenplays stand as a testament to his craft.

The film is built on a meticulously structured and finely tuned screenplay, maintaining a perfect balance of emotional depth and narrative pace. Fazil’s direction ensures that the story’s essence remains intact, making every moment impactful. There are two other creative forces that played a crucial role in shaping this film --Siddique and Lal. This was the first project where the duo worked as assistant directors to Fazil, and their contributions, from screenplay discussions to execution, were invaluable.

Girly's hairstye was a craze among youngsters after the film's release. Photos: YouTube, Instagram

Another highlight of the film is the stellar performance of yesteryear actress Padmini, who made a grand comeback as Kunjannamma. Fazil’s casting choices were impeccable, and Padmini’s portrayal of a traditional Christian woman through her body language, mannerisms, and expressions was nothing short of brilliant. Every actor in the film, from Thilakan and Nedumudi Venu to Maniyanpilla Raju, delivered emotionally compelling performances with remarkable ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special mention must be made of Mohanlal, who played Sreekumar (fondly called Sree). It is said that Fazil initially considered casting another actor for the role, but had that happened, the character’s impact might have been entirely different.

At the time, Mohanlal was still in the early years of his career, with only three years since his debut in 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal.' Yet, he delivered a nuanced performance, evolving from an energetic young man who matches Nadiya’s mischief to someone consumed by ego-driven revenge, only to transform into a character silently bearing the weight of the tragic truth that Girly is dying with each passing day. His ability to express emotions through subtle gestures were on full display in the movie.

The one scene, when Nadiya’s character donning sunglasses, teases Sreekumar by claiming she can see people naked through them, stands out in particular. Mohanlal’s reaction --an endearing mix of embarrassment and unease -- is just enough to identify what sets this actor apart from his contemporaries.

A background score that became the film’s soul

While Jerry Amaldev’s soulful compositions for the movie captured the hearts of Malayalis, it was Johnson’s haunting background score that gave 'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu' its emotional depth. Fazil, known for his impeccable cinematic instincts, chose Johnson to handle the film’s re-recording, a decision that would elevate the movie’s impact immeasurably. The legendary composer, whose musical genius remains unparalleled, poured his heart into the score, crafting a soundscape that breathed life into every scene. In shaping the film into an unforgettable experience, Johnson’s background score stands shoulder to shoulder with Fazil’s directorial brilliance.

Fazil’s greatest strength as a filmmaker is his ability to seamlessly blend screenplay, performances, music, and songs into a cohesive emotional journey. He possesses an extraordinary skill of knowing exactly who to use, where, and in what measure. 'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu' stands as the finest example of this mastery. The film flows through a simple, delicate narrative, free of unnecessary complexities or dramatic twists, yet it holds the audience spellbound. The storytelling follows the rhythm of a short story, carefully balancing concentration, emotion, and cinematic craft.

The climax is perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the film. Until the very end, no one --not even the characters within the story--anticipates that Girly, with all her youthful energy and mischief, is inching towards death. Fazil dared to break conventional storytelling norms in commercial cinema 40 years ago. Instead of a dramatic death or a miraculous recovery through surgery, he chose a more profound interpretation of the uncertainty of life while hinting that hope is what keeps us moving forward.

In the final scene, Kunjannamma reinstates the bell she once removed due to the presence of mischievous children, and then, she simply waits. The film concludes with the message: She will come again. The movie masterfully explores the essential elements of human life --anticipation, hope, illness, mortality, resilience, mischief, ego, love, and friendship. As a movie, it reinterprets or redefines life at different levels. Despite its massive commercial success, 'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu' never received the academic recognition it truly deserved. Instead, the pundits dismissed it as just another emotional drama from Fazil.

But time has a way of revealing the truth. Even today, the film continues to captivate audiences, effortlessly drawing viewers in through YouTube and TV re-runs, without the need for critics or elaborate promotions. Four decades later, it still offers an enriching cinematic experience, free from any sense of obsolescence.

While other films that Fazil directed during the same period --like 'Marakkilorikkalum' and 'Dhanya'—have faded into obscurity, this classic remains as fresh and relevant as ever. That alone speaks volumes about its greatness.

Sublime concept, unique ending

This film gently reminds us that even in the face of misfortune, life always leaves room for hope. It portrays the resilience of the human spirit --the way people continue to wait, even after losing everything, believing that a flicker of light will persist in the deepest darkness. At its core, the movie carries a profound realisation that the emotions of joy, humour, and close relationships, however beautiful, are fleeting. Even amidst the happiest moments, life always holds an undercurrent of uncertainty, where tragedy can strike unexpectedly.

What makes 'Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu' remarkable is its ability to weave these philosophical reflections seamlessly into its narrative. The director never spells out grand messages or forces conclusions upon the audience. Instead, he lets the story speak through its moments, allowing emotions and subtle hints to carry the depth of its meaning. That is the true mark of great art.

Although this is an age when films and literature often rely on loud proclamations and fleeting trends, such works are also inevitably inviting criticism, as they tend to fade into obscurity over time. 'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu,' however, defies this ephemerality. Four decades after its release, it continues to resonate, offering a fresh and deeply moving experience with every viewing.

This enduring appeal makes one feel that the film does not belong solely to the past or present but to the future as well. What sets it apart is its ability to transform a simple story into a cinematic experience that offers profound reflections on life -- all while staying within the framework of a commercial film. Its uniqueness lies in its unique approach to storytelling and narration.

ADVERTISEMENT

As 'Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu' stands tall in cinematic history even after four decades, its legacy is not confined to Fazil or Nadiya alone. Every individual who contributed --Mohanlal, Padmini, Jerry Amaldev, Johnson, and even producer Ouseppachan, who had the courage to invest in such an experimental project--played a vital role in shaping this masterpiece. The greatness of this film lies in the collective brilliance of everyone involved, each playing a vital role in making the creation perfect.