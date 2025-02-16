Nivin Pauly becomes Indian cinema’s first multiverse superhero in ‘Multiverse Manmadhan’
Mail This Article
Nivin Pauly is set to become Indian cinema's first multiverse superhero. The actor will headline 'Multiverse Manmadhan', a newly announced film written and directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar. The film’s first-look title poster has also been unveiled, generating excitement among fans.
A comedy-action fantasy entertainer, 'Multiverse Manmadhan' is produced by Nivin Pauly himself under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures. The screenplay is co-written by newcomers Anandu S Raj and Nithiraj, with Aneesh Rajasekharan serving as the creative collaborator.
Designed as a pan-Indian film, 'Multiverse Manmadhan' will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film is currently in its pre-production phase, and its makers have unveiled a striking first-look poster that has already captured fans' attention.
Recently, Nivin Pauly’s dramatic physical transformation and vintage-inspired look went viral on social media. With 'Multiverse Manmadhan' and several other exciting projects in the pipeline, 2024 is shaping up to be a significant year for the actor.