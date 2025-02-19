Superstar Mohanlal will star in actor – director Anoop Menon’s next directorial venture. Anoop will also be penning the screenplay of the romantic comedy entertainer that will have a fabulous mix of love, pain of longingness and beautiful songs. The project was announced on Wednesday and the movie will be reportedly shot in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Shillong.

Mohanlal had played the lead role in 'Pakalnakshatram' which was the first screenplay written by Anoop Menon for a movie. He then wrote the screenplays for around 20 films. His last directorial outing was Kingfish that was released in 2022.

Sharing a photograph with the team, Mohanlal wrote on Instagram, "Delighted to announce my next film, a dramatic journey traversing love, longing and music to be shot extensively in Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and Shillong. Written and directed by Anoop Menon and featuring a stellar team BTS, produced by Timeless movies, this subject is so close to my heart..I sincerely welcome all of you to be part of our epic journey."

It must be noted here that this will be Anoop Menon's fourth film as a director after 'King Fish' (2022), 'Padma' (2022) and 'Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari'. Both the projects saw Anoop Menon as the lead. Meanwhile, Anoop Menon has shared the screen with Mohanlal in movies like 'Rock N' Roll' (2007), 'Grandmaster' (2012), 'Velipadinte Pusthakam'(2017), and 'Big Brother' (2020).

Meanwhile, the details of the movie bankrolled by Timeless Movies will be revealed soon. The production house Timeless Movies is helmed by Arun Chandrakumar and Sujith KS.