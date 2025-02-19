Rishab Shetty will play the role of legendary warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming Kannada film 'The Pride of Bharat'. The movie directed by Sandeep Singh is expected to hit theatres in 2027. The latest poster shows Rishab in royal attire as he faces the idol of a goddess. The poster release coincided with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 395th birthday.

Sandeep shared the update on X. "On the 395th Birth Anniversary of the greatest warrior king, #ThePrideOfBharat #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, we proudly present the first look, showcasing the strength and devotion of the legendary king who changed the destiny of the entire continent.

Jai Bhavani!

Jai Shivaji!

Har Har Mahadev!!



It’s a supreme honor to bring his extraordinary Saga of Bravery, Honor and Swarajya to life with an exceptional team. The poster has Rishab Shetty with his face turned towards the idol of a goddess.

Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat. This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten," he wrote.

Rishab, meanwhile, is also busy with the prequel of 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' will explore a significant era in Indian history. The Kadambas were influential rulers who shaped the architecture and culture of the region, marking a golden period in Indian history. The first installment released in 2022 starring Rishab Shetty in a dual role as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer named Murali. The film was set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, principal photography began in August 2021.