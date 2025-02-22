Nadirshah has responded to reports alleging that Manju Warrier mistreated him, dismissing them as false. In a Facebook post, he clarified that neither he nor Manju was aware of any such incident. He also shared a screenshot of the fabricated news being circulated by online media.

The false report claimed that Nadirshah had said, "Manju Warrier has changed a lot and forgotten the past. I was deeply hurt by the way she responded when I called her."

Refuting these claims, Nadirshah stated that the news was entirely baseless. He criticised the spread of misinformation, calling out those who resort to such tactics for attention.

The viral fake news also alleged that Nadirshah had called Manju during his daughter’s wedding to invite her, but she had hung up, citing a busy schedule, and later ignored his calls.

Nadirshah, who started his career in mimicry, has since made a mark as an actor, director, and TV host. His friendship with Manju Warrier developed through his long-time association with actor Dileep.