Actor Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot with her longtime partner, Tony Beig, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The wedding was a private affair, attended only by close family and friends.

Photos from the event have surfaced on social media, offering glimpses of a beautifully crafted multi-tiered wedding cake adorned with the words "Happy Marriage" along with the couple's initials. Another image features a placard displaying 'NF' and 'TB', further confirming the celebration.

According to a report by ETimes, the couple was keen on maintaining privacy during the ceremony and took special precautions to ensure that no unauthorized pictures were taken.

Following the wedding, Nargis and Tony have jetted off to Switzerland for their honeymoon. Meanwhile, news of their marriage has quickly gained traction, becoming a trending topic on Google.

Nargis and Tony have been in a relationship for three years but have largely kept their romance out of the public eye. Tony Beig, a businessman originally from Kashmir and now based in Los Angeles, has remained low-profile despite his association with the actor. In a previous interview, Nargis spoke about being in a happy relationship but refrained from naming Tony, expressing her gratitude for the love in her life.