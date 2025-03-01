Yesteryear diva Rambha who was a leading heroine in the 90s is all set to make a grand comeback to the silver screen. The actor had quit acting after marriage. During her prime, she acted in several blockbuster Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada movies, charming the audience with her ravishing beauty and excellent acting skills.

Apart from this, she was known for her impeccable comic timing and mesmerising dance moves. Now, the actor who mostly appears as a judge in reality shows, is reportedly willing to return to the silver screen and take up roles that challenge her.

She recently told the media that cinema was her first love and considered it the right time to take up challenging roles. The actor made her silver screen entry with the Malayalam film 'Sargam' featuring Vineeth. She later went on to act in various South Indian languages. The actor added that she is waiting for meaningful roles that would help her communicate with the audience and allow her to focus on her performance.

Rambha’s decision to return to the silver screen will hopefully mark a significant milestone in her career.