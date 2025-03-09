Marvel Studios has dropped the new series 'Daredevil: Born Again', which has actor Charlie Cox reprising his character Matt Murdock from the superhit Netflix series 'Dardevil'. Though there was no official announcement that it was the continuation of the Netfix show, viewers outside India claim that the latest series is a 'reimagining' of the original. While fans are willing to accept this, they are completely disappointed with the 'awful' CGI and the poor editing of 'Daredevil: Born Again', especially in the first two episodes.

"I couldn't even make it through the first episode - the opening fight looked terrible and the overuse of music drove me nuts. I just did not care," one Reddit user posted on a r/television page. Others were also pretty much disappointed with the script and stated that Marvel Studios gave a lot away during the promotional interviews.

The original Netflix series 'Daredevil', which premiered in 2015 was appreciated for its layered storytelling and its approach to telling a superhero story, while giving the viewer a look into the other characters, who shape the narrative. It was also appreciated for its cinematography and fight sequences, which is one of the drawbacks of the latest series. 'Daredevil' ran till 2018 and was cut short after Marvel bought the rights of the characters from Netflix. The seris is streamin on Disney +. Marvel Studios has over 10k search volume on Google Trends in the past five hours.