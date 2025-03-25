The viral interview of noted Telugu television personality Teenmar Chandrava aka Deevi Sujatha with the 'Empuraan' team has now become the talk of the town. Film promotional interviews of Deevi Sujatha who has acquired a PhD in theatre arts and is also a theatre artist often grab the attention of the Telugu audience. It is her unique talking style and the quirky way in which she asks questions to her celebrity guests that makes her program quite special. Deevi goes by the name Teenmaar Chandravva for a Telugu channel.

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj had appeared in the latest episode of the talk show, promoting their upcoming movie Empuraan.

The duo who is seen enjoying the interview indulges in a funny banter with the presenter. Meanwhile, it is Mohanlal who mostly answers to Deevi’s questions in Telugu. When she asked him the secret of his thick black hair, the superstar jokes that he uses peacock oil.

After the video became viral, most people have been commenting how Prithviraj sat silent for most of the program. Netizens have even posted some funny comments like, ‘This is probably the first time that Prithviraj stayed silent in an interview’ and ‘Talk to him in English if you dare’.