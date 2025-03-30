Actor Abhinaya who impressed the moviegoers with her incredible performance in the hit movie 'Pani' has recently announced that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend. She had shared a picture of her and her partner’s hands ringing a temple bell to make the announcement. Their engagement rings could also be seen in the image. Now, in the latest post, the actor has revealed the face of her fiancé. In a recent interview, Abhinaya confessed that she has been in a relationship for 15 years.

Abhinaya is engaged to Vegesena Karthik. She posted the picture with the caption, ‘the easiest yes’. “We have been friends since we were in school. He is my closest friend. I can talk to him about anything, and he listens without judgement. Our love grew through conversations,” she stated in an interview.

Abhinaya, who is both hearing and speech impaired, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through sheer talent and hard work. She made her acting debut in the Tamil movie 'Naadodigal' and has acted in around 58 movies in multiple languages. Abhinaya has often stated that she has been passionate about acting since childhood. She entered the movie industry playing a minor role in the Telugu movie 'Neninthe.' It was Abhinaya’s father who had dreamed of making his daughter an actress. Abhinaya who had won many awards for her performance in Nadodigal was last seen in the Malayalam movie Pani. She has also acted in 'Isac Newton Son of Philip,' 'One by Two', and 'The Reporter' in Malayalam.