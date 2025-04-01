Actors and dancers Saniya Iyappan and Ramzan Muhammed have set the internet abuzz with their energetic dance performance to the trending Peelings song. The video of their performance was shared on social media by ohstayz, a vacation home rental service.

Their electrifying dance moves have already grabbed attention, receiving praise from viewers. Fans are particularly impressed by their effortless grace and energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Peelings' is a song from Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun. The track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has been making waves across platforms. The Malayalam lyrics were penned by Siju Thuravoor, with vocals by Shankar Babu and Lakshmi Das.