A video of actors Sharafudeen and Vinay Fort getting involved in a physical fight has gone viral on social media. The video was taken during the promotion of their upcoming movie 'Samshayam' and showed Sharafudeen initiating the fight and expressing displeasure over Vinay's casting in the movie. The duo then exchange physical blows after Sharafudeen slaps the latter.

The video has received mixed responses on social media with many claiming that the fight was part of the promotion of their film. However, a few expressed concern over the incident. The makers or the actors are yet to respond to the viral video.

'Samshayam' directed by Rajesh Ravi stars Sharafudeen, Vinay Fort, Lijomol, and Priyamvada Krishnan in the lead roles. The movie is bankrolled by Suraj PS, Dixon Poduthas, and Lino Philip for the banner of 1895.

The promotion videos of the movie have grabbed attention on social media for its unique concept. The first video showed Vinay Fort and Fahadh Faasil staring at each other, while another video featured Lijomol and Vinay who could not decide over which movie - Alappuzha Gymkhana, Bazooka, and Maranamass - they wanted to watch.