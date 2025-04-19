Rapper Hanumankind and the powerful rhythms of Malayalam chenda have earned a spot on Instagram’s official page. The platform recently shared a video of the artist performing at the prestigious Coachella Music Festival, describing the moment as one of history in the making.

With the caption, “This is what history sounds like. Chenda-meets-Coachella — for the first time ever,” the post featuring Hanumankind’s travel diary went viral within hours, striking a chord with audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on the moment, Hanumankind described the opportunity to perform at Coachella as dream-like. “Who would have thought a couple of folks from the south side of India are just making music and playing at Coachella? But we’re here, and I’m so proud. At the end of it, we’re all human, right? And we try to put the mankind in Hanumankind,” he said.

Held in California, Coachella is one of the world’s most iconic music festivals. Hanumankind’s performance not only marked his debut at the festival but also his first live performance in the United States. This historic moment was made even more special with the inclusion of Kochuveetil Beats, a U.S.-based chenda troupe, who shared the stage with him.

Dressed in traditional mundu and shirt, the ensemble brought the cultural essence of Kerala to the global spotlight. Their vibrant performance at Coachella resonated with audiences both on-ground and online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response from Malayalis across the globe has been nothing short of euphoric. Fans flooded social media with messages of pride and admiration, hailing the performance as a cultural milestone. One comment captured the mood perfectly: “Hearing chenda melam on such a huge stage gives me literal goosebumps.”