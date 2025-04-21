'He can balance a glass of tea on Mammukka’s leg'. When actress Aishwarya Menon made this claim a few days ago, many brushed it off as a joke. Her statement quickly became the subject of online trolls and memes. But now, Aishwarya has backed her words with pictures and social media can't get enough.

The viral image, taken on the sets of 'Bazooka', shows Mammootty dressed in all white, casually scrolling through his phone. He’s wearing a chain-like anklet on one leg, and in a relaxed pose with one leg crossed over the other, a glass of strong tea is perfectly balanced near his ankle. The photograph, shared by Aishwarya, spread like wildfire across social platforms.

Fans were quick to jump in, pointing out that Mammootty has pulled off such quirky feats before, without the help of a body double. Some began digging up old film stills to prove their point, while others filled the comments with witty one-liners.

One user joked, 'This is how black tea came to be called ‘leg tea’'. Some, however, weren’t too pleased, suggesting food shouldn't be placed on the leg. Meanwhile, a few eagle-eyed followers zoomed in on the actor’s anklet, already speculating whether it might spark the next big fashion trend.