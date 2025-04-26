As audiences stepped out of theatres after watching `Thudarum', the Mohanlal-starrer directed by Tharun Moorthy, one question lingered in everyone's mind: Who played George Sir? It was an actor not very familiar but his performance reminded them of the late N F Varghese, who had once captivated audiences with his trademark smirk and distinctive voice.

The actor who stood shoulder to shoulder with Mohanlal in this gripping, illusion-filled thriller is no ordinary newcomer. Social media quickly uncovered his true identity: Prakash Varma -- the creative mind behind some of India's most iconic advertisements. Yes, the man who once charmed the entire country with Vodafone’s beloved 'ZooZoo' and Hutch’s 'boy and puppy' campaigns is the same Prakash Varma who stunned the audience as George Sir. He is also the founder of Nirvana Films, a leading Bengaluru-based ad film company.

When Prakash Varma’s name appeared in the opening credits of 'Thudarum,' a film widely anticipated for bringing back vintage Mohanlal, most viewers assumed he would play a minor role. But they were thoroughly mistaken. Director Tharun Moorthy crafted the character of George Sir as a powerful, equal force alongside Mohanlal himself and Prakash has delivered a memorable performance.

Prakash Varma is no stranger to the limelight. It was his Vodafone ZooZoo commercials that catapulted him to international fame. Together with his wife Sneha Ipe, he founded Nirvana Films, a production house that has since created some of the most popular ad films in India. Nirvana’s early success included the Hutch campaign featuring a boy and a pug, which remains one of India's most loved advertisements. Over the years, Prakash has directed campaigns for top brands like Camerry, Bisleri, KitKat, iPhone, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. He also directed the 'Your Moment Is Waiting' campaign for Kerala Tourism and his ad-film featuring Shah Rukh Khan for Dubai Tourism garnered significant attention.

An alumnus of Alappuzha’s SD College, Prakash Varma began his career assisting veteran Malayalam filmmakers such as Lohithadas and Viji Thampi. After working under the renowned ad filmmaker V.K. Varma launched Nirvana Films in 2001 alongside his wife. He has also produced the Dileep-starrer 'Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal', directed by Lal Jose.

Thudarum packs theatres!

Meanwhile, 'Thudarum' continues its successful run in packed theatres. Mohanlal stars as Shanmughan, a taxi driver, with Shobhana playing the female lead. The cast also features Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and Maniyanpilla Raju, along with a host of newcomers.

Shaji Kumar handled the cinematography, while Nishad Yousuf and Shefiq V . took charge of editing. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.