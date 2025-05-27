Mohanlal's cult classic film 'Chotta Mumbai' is all set for a grand re-release, 18 years after it first hit theatres in 2007. The re-release is scheduled for June 6, 2025.

The actor recently took to his social media to announce the new release date. Sharing a poster of the film, Mohanlal captioned it, "#ChottaMumbai Remastered 4K Atmos Version Re-Releasing on 6th June 2025!"

Directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Benny P. Nayarambalam, 'Chotta Mumbai' is considered one of the most iconic hits in Mohanlal's illustrious career. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Kalabhavan Mani, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Rajan P. Dev, Siddique, and Bhavana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Vasco, also known as Thala (played by Mohanlal), and his gang of eccentric friends as they navigate a series of comic and chaotic misadventures. Their escapades often bring them into trouble with the police and local thugs, but at the heart of it all lies a story of deep loyalty and affection for their neighbourhood.