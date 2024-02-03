'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki:' A touching tale that seeps into your heart | Movie Review

Stories told through the eyes of children have a certain charm to them and 'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki' (Quiet Flows The River) directed by Sanjeev Sivan grants that experience from the start. 12-year-old Paakaran lives in a rustic setting in Alappuzha surrounded by paddy fields and enticing backwaters.

Since his mother has to make ends meet by working at the shrimp unit, he is left to his ways all day, doing errands for people in his village. The story unfolds through the people he meets daily. Despite his endearing innocence, Paakaran is mature enough to comprehend the pretense of the world around him. When the police constable Velu (Baiju) snatches the freshly caught fish from his hand, Paakaran reacts like an angry, hurt child. But he is smart enough to understand the consequences of his action and does not act on his emotions.

Apart from this, what charms the audience in the film are the frames and the settings. Cinematographer Manoj Pillai, who worked in films like 'Udal' and 'Mamangam', captures the landscape of Alappuzha beautifully. Through his lens, he also captures the movements of the quietly flowing river that serves as the film's backdrop. The music by Finnish music composer Tuomas Kantelinen and the background score elevate the film's viewing experience.

The storyline by writer-lyricist Beeyar Prasad, who scripted children's films like Johny, lends depth to the movie. Though the film has an art house flavour, the filmmaker, known mostly for his 2004 Mammootty movie 'Aparichithan', has paced the movie well making it a good theatre watch. Sidhanshu, who plays the protagonist, has done a wonderful job in his debut film. The mental trauma Paakaran undergoes when an unidentified body is found in the backwaters has been conceived and enacted well by the actor. The late actor Kochu Preman, Baiju and Soubin Shahir have also delivered short, noteworthy performances. Anjana Appukuttan's character Goumathi, a prostitute, has been well explored in the movie and it is her relationship with Paakaran that is the most endearing.