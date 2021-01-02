KSRTC to continue concession for students

With the resumption of classes for students of Class 10 and 12, the KSRTC has decided to continue the concession in travel fare for students at the same rate.

The students will be charged the pre-Covid concession fare. The KSRTC had hiked the bus fare during Covid period.

Meanwhile, the transport minister's office has informed that no decision had been taken to reduce or withdraw the bus fare hike introduced during Covid. However, in case of super fast buses the corporation had reduced the hike by 25 per cent and the Cess rate on tickets up to Rs 49 in ordinary buses too had been reduced. These changes have already come into effect.

The figures suggest that KSRTC is gradually coming out of the crisis triggered by Covid. At present about 12 lakh passengers are travelling by KSRTC buses daily. In the pre-Covid period, the number of passengers was 28 lakh.

The daily income of KSRTC has now reached Rs 3.12 crore which was Rs 6 crore in the pre-Covid period. Earlier the KSRTC used to operate 5100 services which have now been reduced to only 3200 services.