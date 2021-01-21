Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
THU JAN 21, 2021 7:47 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Patent for milking machine that won prize in 'Yuva Mastermind'

Patent for milking machine that won prize in 'Yuva Mastermind'
Our Correspondent
Published: January 21, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A pedal-operated milking machine, that won the first prize in the general category of the Manorama-IBS 'Yuva Mastermind' in 2019, has received a patent.

Associate professor Dr John Abraham of the Veterinary University in Wayanad, assistant professor Dr D Dhalin of the Vellayani Agriculture College and adjunct professor Dr Jippu Jacob of the Amal Jyothi Engineering College at Kanjirappally have received the patent.

The term for the patent is till 2033.

RELATED ARTICLES

The project was mainly developed at the Veterinary University in Wayanad.

The decreasing number of people skilled in milking cows led to the idea for the project. Operated purely by pedalling, this machine does not have the price or the expenses of electric machines.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.