Centre rolls out Aadhaar-based online RTO services: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday issued a notification stating that hereafter people need not visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for as many as 18 services including those for the renewal of driver's licence, vehicle registration, attaining a learner's licence, etc.

The Aadhaar-authentication based contactless system that has been established aims to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizens.

The ministry said the new system will "simplify the government delivery processes and bring in transparency and efficiency", adding that "it would also enable applicants to get their work done directly in a seamless manner".

These are the 18 licence-related services:

1. Obtaining learner's licence

2. Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required

3. Application for duplicate driving licence

4. Application for change of address on the driving licence and the certificate of registration

5. Issue of international driving permit

6. Application to remove the class of vehicle from the licence

7. Application for the temporary registration of a motor vehicle

8. Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

9. Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration

10. Application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration

11. Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

12. Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

13. Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration

14. Application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre

15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

16. Application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

18. Termination of hire-purchase agreement

Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services. pic.twitter.com/UBBvbbsGfG — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 4, 2021

"Any individual desirous of availing various contactless services, through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentification," the ministry said in its notification. For those who are yet to receive their Aadhaar number an enrolment slip ID will do the job.

"Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given to such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip," the notification further stated.

The latest notification follows a three-week-old draft order that let citizens link their drivers licence and vehicle registration certificate with their Aadhaar number.