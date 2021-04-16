Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Maruti Suzuki hikes price of selected models by up to Rs 22,500

INDIA-AUTOS-SALES
PTI
Published: April 16, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Topic | Fasttrack

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked prices of most of its models by up to Rs 22,500 with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

Barring Celerio and Swift, all the models of the company will be covered under the price increase exercise.

"The company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs," the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

RELATED ARTICLES

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6 per cent, it added.

The new prices are effective from Friday, MSI said.

The company sells various models ranging from Alto to S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In March, the car market leader had said that over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs.

On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs.

MORE IN BUSINESS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.