Ducati drives in new Streetfighter V4, V4S in India

New Delhi: Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched new versions of Streetfighter V4 and V4S in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two models now come with a BSVI compliant engine which churns out 208 HP of power.

The Panigale V4 stripped of its fairings, with a high, wide handlebar, 180 kg weight, and 208 hp 1100 cc engine, kept at bay with biplane wings and a latest-generation electronics package.



This is the "Fight Formula". This is the #StreetfighterV4. Price reveal at 1400 hrs today! pic.twitter.com/utqkJl3yGc — Ducati India (@Ducati_India) May 13, 2021

"The Streetfighter V4 embodies the spirit of a mean beastly super naked, that is loaded with performance to back it up," Ducati India managing director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The motorcycle was much awaited by enthusiasts and Ducati fans alike, he added.

#Ducati #StreetfighterV4 launched in #India, prices start from from ₹ 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). This machine is powered by a 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine that produces 208hp @Ducati_India pic.twitter.com/OGOlzvd7un — Nand Kumar Nair (@samonwheel) May 13, 2021

"We are excited that it is finally available in India for everyone to experience," Chandra noted.

The company said that bookings were open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai and deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.