Now, diesel price breaches Rs 100 per litre-mark in Kerala

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram/Kottayam: In another major jolt to the public, the price of diesel crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in the State.

This occurred after the oil companies hiked diesel price by 38 paise a litre and petrol by 30 paise per litre on Saturday.

The diesel price in Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district touched Rs 100.11 per litre. In Idukki, the new diesel price is Rs 100.05 for a litre.

With this, the total number of States crossing Rs 100 per litre for diesel has become 12 now.

The diesel price hike is set to push up inflationary pressures in the State further at a time when the State is slowly limping back to normalcy after a protracted spell of COVID-19 attack.

The petrol price breached Rs 100-mark in the State six months ago.

The price of diesel went up by Rs 19.63 and petrol by Rs 20.19 during the last 10 months. The price of diesel rose by Rs 3.85 and petrol by Rs 2.67 during the last 16 days.

The goods lorry owners and inter-State travellers are now depending more on petrol pumps in Tamil Nadu since the cost of fuel there is less than Rs 3 of the price charged in Kerala.

The highest price for fuel in the country is charged in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. A litre of petrol costs Rs 116.09 there. The diesel price there is Rs 106.77.