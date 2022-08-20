Mahindra’s XUV400 to compete with Nexon EV

Mahindra is set to take on Tata’s Nexon EV, which is the best seller in the Indian electric vehicle market. The XUV400, the electric version of the XUV300, is expected to be launched on September 6. The new vehicle will be the production version of the eXUV 300 that was showcased at the 2020 New Delhi Auto Expo.

Mahindra says that the length of the new vehicle won't be limited to four meters; it could be 4.2 long. The XUV400 will share the headlamp console, grille and tail lamps with the XUV300.

Although no information is available about the electric motor or its range, the vehicle could be powered by a 150 HP motor. Besides, there will also be two battery pack options. It will also get a larger touchscreen and driver assist features similar to the XUV700.

Mahindra had showcased the battery-powered eXUV300 during the last auto expo itself. The model was also able to generate good response among the visitors. The Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform is expected to underpin the XUV400 EV. Also, it will be the first all-electric SUV from Mahindra.