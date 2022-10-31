With 599 km range, Toyota's bZ3 to take on Tesla

After the bz4x electric SUV, Toyota has unveiled its second electric car - the bZ3 sedan. The vehicle launched in collaboration with BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturing company, uses a battery pack that gives a range of up to 599 km.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

The new vehicle is the same size as Toyota's own Corolla. The vehicle has a split seat, headlamps, LED strip lights running through the bonnet, a beautiful interior and a large touch screen infotainment system.

It measures 4375 mm in length, 1835 mm in width and 1475 mm in height. The bZ3 is larger than its main competitor, Tesla Model 3.

The vehicle has been developed as a joint venture between BYD and Toyota. It is built on Toyota's e-TNGA platform while the battery has been manufactured by BYD.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

The company also claims that the battery will have a charging capacity of 90% for up to 10 years.