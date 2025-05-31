The state delimitation commission has issued a new notification on ward delimitation in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode municipal corporations and Kalamassery municipality. The move follows a slew of complaints from political parties on residents after the final notification was published on May 28.

It was alleged that the final notification was made without taking into account the complaints raised during the hearing after the draft was published. In Thiruvananthapuram corporation, four wards were found to share same borders. Iconic locations were placed in different wards leading to widespread complaints.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, which is actually located in Fort ward, was included in Perunthanni ward. Madre De Deus Church in Vettucaud was placed in Shangumugham ward, although Vettucaud was marked as a different ward. There were also errors in identifying the boundaries of wards like Pettah, Kannamoola, Vanchiyur, and Thampanoor.

UDF came out with serious allegations in ward delimitation in Kozhikode corporation following the final notification. UDF councillors said on Friday that they will move the High Court against the corporation officials responsible for errors in delimitation. Lapses were cited in houses missing from certain wards and inclusion of same house numbers in different wards in Kozhikode corporation.

As per the notification issued for ward delimitation, municipalities should have a minimum of 26 wards and maximum of 53 wards. In corporations, the minimum number was set as 56 and the maximum number of wards was fixed as 101.

Wards were earmarked based on 2011 census. The number of wards has increased by 128 in municipalities and 7 in corporations. Cherpulassery municipality in Palakkad which underwent delimitation exercise based on 2011 census in 2015 was exempted from the current process. With the completion of first phase of delimitation, 941 gram panchayats have 17337 wards, 87 municipalities have 3241 wards and six corporations have 421 wards.