Union Budget: What got cheaper and what dearer?

New Delhi: Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on the import of their components but smokers would have to pay more as the government has increased taxes.

Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier with the finance minister increasing customs duty.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier:



Cigarettes: Taxes on cigarettes have been hiked by 16 per cent.

Kitchen chimney: A large number of common kitchen items like electric chimneys are set to get expensive. Customs duty on electric chimneys has doubled from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

Gold bars and its accessories will become costlier as customs duty is set to be hiked.

Compounded rubber: Basic import duty on compound rubber increased to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

Imported bicycles and toys

Fully imported cars and Electric Vehicles

Imitation jewellery

Silver dore

Naphtha

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and these are:

Domestically-manufactured TV sets: TV and lithium batteries will get cheaper as customs duty on open cells of TV panels has been cut by 2.5%.

Shrimp feed: Customs duty will be cut by the government.

Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed

Seeds for lab-grown diamonds

Capital goods

(With PTI inputs)