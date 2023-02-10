Meet Durga Raghunath: the Digital Media expert

Durga Raghunath can be described as an intellect who closely follows even the minute developments in the digital media sector. And it is this quality that enabled her to assume charge as Head of News Partnerships, India, of the global tech giant Google after quitting from the Times Group, one of India’s largest media conglomerates.

In the last few years, she studied the possibilities and contributed majorly to devising ways to make mobile media more popular among the public, big money advertisements thereof, subscriptions, etc.

Durga is proficient in extending a good deal of helpful information to those setting up consumer media houses at various growth stages. She boasts of a rich professional experience lasting over one-and-a-half decades and is an expert who can share such wonderful exploits beneficially.

Durga Raghunath will be among the distinguished speakers at the fifth edition of Techspectations 2023, Kerala’s biggest digital summit being organised by Manorama Online on February 17. Top experts, investors and other stakeholders in the technology sector will participate in the event. The latest edition will deal with topics such as social media, mobiles, video, e-commerce, fake news and startups, which are revolutionizing the digital world.

Durga led the digital wing of the Times Internet. She was in charge of supervision of The Times of India, Mumbai Mirror, Pune Mirror, Bangalore Mirror, Ahmadabad Mirror (they are altogether known as Mirror brands), Newspoint, Gadget Now, and ETimes, and has now joined the Google team to play her next innings to perfection.

Even before her stint with the Times Internet, she was active in the Indian Media and Entertainment industry. She donned the cap of the Chief Operating Officer of Network 18, prior to her joining the Times Group.

She proved her mettle, leading the Network 18 Digital/ Web 18 section, which saw her being promoted as the Chief Operating Officer of Network 18. However, she became a known figure in the industry in her capacity as the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Firstpost.

It was in 2018 that Durga assumed the charge of Senior Vice President (Growth) of food-tech firm Zomato, after quitting as CEO of Indian Express Digital Media Services. She was the co-founder and CEO of Juggernaut Books, too. She is still one of the board directors of the digital first publishing StartUp that focuses on creating new genres of e-books. She had also worked as the India Editor of The Wall Street Journal and as General Manager/Managing Editor of LiveMint. However, she started her career with HarperCollins by working at its headquarters in New York. Durga, who completed her MBA degree from the Indian School of Business, had also obtained a Publishing Degree from Columbia University.

