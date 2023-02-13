Manorama Online Techspectations to explore the 'Future of news'

Manorama Online's Techspectations is set to witness a thought-provoking discussion on the 'future of news’ amid sweeping changes across the media landscape.

Leading industry players and established journalists will deliberate on the curious topic at a panel discussion to be held as part of the fifth edition of Manorama Online's flagship digital summit, slated for February 17 in Kochi.

The discussion is likely to witness a fruitful exchange of ideas on a wide range of topics ranging from the changing dynamics of the news industry, challenges faced by the editorial teams, market uncertainties, and the imminent penetration of Artificial intelligence into the newsroom dynamics.

The panellists are Binoy Prabhakar, executive editor, Moneycontrol; Durga Raghunath, head, News Partnerships, India, Google; Naresh Fernandes, editor, Scroll.in; and L V Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu.

Prabhakar is a journalist focused on running agile and efficient newsrooms, building successful journalism products and finding innovative business solutions. He is a 2017 Fellow at the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism in New York. Before joining Network 18, Binoy was a Senior Editor at The Economic Times and Deputy Editor of The Economic Times Magazine.

In a career spanning nearly 22 years, he also worked with The Indian Express, The Times of India and The Hindustan Times. Binoy is passionate about entrepreneurial journalism and aviation.

Before becoming the Head of News Partnerships for India at Google, Raghunath was the Digital Head of The Times of India building product experiences catering to millions of global India news users.

Before that she worked with Zomato and held various roles in the media — as CEO, Digital, The Indian Express, CEO, Network 18 Digital, and at the WSJ, HT Mint — where she oversaw technology, product, design, edit and revenue.

She has also worked at HarperCollins Publishers in New York and co-founded Juggernaut Books, a firm that reimagines books for smartphone users.

Fernandes heads the editorial team at Scroll which has been constantly trying to redefine the digital newscape with its socially-committed journalism.

He has previously worked with Time Out India, The Wall Street Journal, the Associated Press and The Times of India. He is the author of two books on Bombay.

Navaneeth worked in Mindshare, Jakarta, Indonesia, as leader of trading between March 2016 and May 2019 before coming back home to The Hindu Group as CEO in June 2019.

For him, the shift was a homecoming as he had served the organisation between 1998 and 2006 in a senior position in advertising and marketing.

He brings with him the expertise and hands-on experience to play an effective leadership role in the Company in the face of far-reaching changes and challenges in the media landscape in an increasingly interconnected digital ecosystem.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

Log on to https://www.techspectations.com for more details and to book your seats.