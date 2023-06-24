Tips to find the correct driving position

Every human being walks, runs and talks differently. Similarly, the way the vehicle is driven is also different. Most follow the wrong driving posture. If we pay a little attention, we can improve our driving posture and enjoy your time behind the wheel. Sitting properly can reduce risks while driving and help prevent further injuries in the event of an accident.

Many people don't even use the facilities in our cars when it comes to driving posture. Especially in modern cars, the height of the seat and the distance from the steering wheel can be adjusted. Similarly, various changes can be made in the steering wheel and head rest. Let's take a step-by-step look at how to sit and drive in the best way possible after getting into the driving seat of a car.

A height where the steering wheel does not obstruct the view of the vehicle's instrument cluster is preferable. Photo:Dontree_M | Shutterstock

Height

The first step is to adjust the height of the driving seat. Many people will set the seat either as high or as low as possible. Both are wrong. A height where the steering wheel does not obstruct the view of the vehicle's instrument cluster is preferable. And the rear view should be clearly visible in all three mirrors.

Distance

The next important thing is adjusting the distance between the seat and the pedals. Correctly setting this distance is essential for safe driving. The distance that you can place your foot on the ABC pedals without straining while leaning on the driving seat is ideal.

Long distance drives can be thoroughly enjoyed if you sit properly. Photo: solar22/Shutterstock

Backrest

The next step is to properly adjust the backrest of the seat. The seat should not be placed too far back or forward. But the seat should have a slight tilt. It should be such that the weight of your back should go completely into the seat. Long distance drives can be thoroughly enjoyed if you sit properly.

Steering wheel

If your car has adjustable steering, then make the necessary change in the steering wheel. After adjusting the height, distance and back rest of the seat, you can fix the steering wheel. The steering wheel should be adjusted in such a way that the driver's elbow joint can touch the top of the steering wheel while sitting in the driving position.