Kerala IT company ACSIA partners with Germany’s AOX, to create 1000 new jobs

Kerala: Technopark-based Kerala IT company Acsia Technologies has announced its strategic partnership with AOX, a German-based international company specialising in real-time software solutions to provide a comprehensive range of services covering the entire software development life cycle, positioning themselves as the go-to solution provider for all automotive software needs.

The collaboration is set to create 1,000 new job opportunities, providing skilled professionals with a unique prospect to engage with state-of-the-art automotive technology and actively contribute to the advancement of cutting-edge software-defined vehicles, the company claimed in a statement.

Through the strategic partnership, Acsia Technologies is poised to enhance its position as a leading player in the IT industry, while providing exceptional career opportunities for individuals seeking to make an impact in the dynamic field of automotive software engineering.

The joint portfolio of Acsia and AOX encompasses industry-benchmark car topologies for software-defined vehicles (SDV), network solutions including AUTOSAR, ethernet, and PCIe, and state-of-the-art software designs and implementations of multi-OS system-on-chip solutions.

“We are excited to announce that Acsia and AOX have partnered to bring the latest in automotive software technology. Germany's global leadership in automotive engineering, combined with India's rising prominence in the software industry, positions us to deliver the latest advancements in automotive software technology”, said Jijimon Chandran, CEO of Acsia.

“Our close cooperation ensures optimized engineering processes and communication flow. We have successfully delivered in Tier 1 and OEM SOP programs with the most innovative customers. Our differentiating joint value to customers is the combination of highly skilled scaling teams and outstanding software architects on the ground in Germany and Europe to support our clients in the best way possible.”, said Rainer Oder, CEO of AOX about the partnership.