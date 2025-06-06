Malappuram: After ten days of political twists and turns, the electoral picture in Nilambur has taken its shape. What was predicted to be a straightforward face-off between the UDF and the LDF has taken a dramatic turn after PV Anvar announced his candidacy. Despite fielding strong candidates, both the UDF and LDF have struggled to shift the spotlight away from Anvar, whose actions have added an unpredictable edge to the contest.

The political drama in Nilambur began after Anvar resigned form his post as MLA on January 13, following issues with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The by-election was announced 132 days after his resignation, and less than a year before the next Assembly elections, sparking doubts whether it would be cancelled.

Though Anvar initially said that he would not contest the by-election, he extended his support to District Congress Committee President V S Joy as the UDF candidate, creating unrest within their camp. However, to his dismay, the Congress later named Aryadan Shoukath as its official candidate, prompting Anvar to lash out at UDF leaders with pointed remarks. The LDF camp was also not spared by the former CPM-backed MLA, who lashed out at the CM in front of the media.

Despite active campaigning in the constituency over the past few days, policy issues raised by the major fronts have been largely overshadowed by the near-daily controversies surrounding Anvar. The UDF, for instance, has tried to focus on critical matters such as the collapse of the National Highway and pension distribution delays. However, Anvar’s continued theatrics have diverted public and media attention, much to the frustration of UDF leaders.

When asked about Anvar’s alleged demand for the Home Minister post in exchange for withdrawing his candidature, senior UDF leader P K Kunhalikutty responded sharply: “The question is irrelevant, I won’t answer irrelevant questions.” He further urged the media to concentrate on real political issues affecting the state, such as the highway collapse and human-wildlife conflicts, rather than indulging in sensationalism.

Meanwhile, smaller parties, sidelined by both major coalitions, have seen the by-election as an opportunity to gain ground. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Welfare Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) all declared their intention to contest. Additionally, the Vyapara Vyavasaya Ekopana Samithi also announced plans to field a candidate. Ultimately, only the SDPI entered the contest, but the publicity surrounding these announcements gave each organisation significant visibility.

As the withdrawal deadline passed on Thursday, the by-election has officially entered its final phase with ten candidates in the race. Following the withdrawal deadline, the Returning Officer and Perinthalmanna Sub-Collector, Urva Tripathi, allotted election symbols to the remaining candidates.The closely watched contest between will be a showcase of the strength of the major political alliances and the unpredictable presence of Anvar.