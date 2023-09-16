Kerala no longer small in terms of business, says Minister P Rajeeve

Kochi: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday said that Kerala cannot be called a "small state" when it comes to industries. He said the state is ahead of others on many counts in terms of industrial growth.

The minister said the regional media, however, was reluctant to highlight the state's achievements. He was inaugurating the Fourth Estate Lounge at Ernakulam Press Club, built in association with Aster India.

"Not a single Malayalam media published the news that Kerala has the most number of five star hotels in the country. Muvattupuzha is the largest manufacturer of dentures in the country. Not just that we are not so small when it comes to industries, we are actually ahead on many counts. While closure of businesses make headlines, opening of hundreds of businesses is not often news. Publication of industrial advancements will accelerate the progress of the state," Rajeeve said.

The minister also announced the programme being implemented by Aster in association with Ernakulam Press Club to provide cardiac treatment and surgery for students from poor families.

Uma Thomas MLA inaugurated the press club's women-friendly Pink Room, readied by Rotary Cochin Frontiers in association wth Aster, and a heart disease check-up package for media persons.

Ernakulam Press Club president M R Harikumar chaired the meet in which Aster India vice president Farhan Yasin was the chief guest. Kerala Union of Working Journalists state president M V Vineetha, general secretary Kiran Babu, secretary Shajil Kumar, vice president Seema Mohanlal, Kochi Corporation councillor Manu Jacob, Rotary Club assistant governor Roshna Firoze, Press Club secretary M Sufi Muhammed and executive committee member Ashraf Thaivalappu spoke.

A training session on self-defence was held for female journalists in cooperation with the city police.