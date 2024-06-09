Kochi: An intelligent robot named ‘Sanbot’ will welcome visitors at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, the venue of RoboVerse VR, an expo on robotics and virtual reality organised by Manorama Online in association with Jain University. Sanbot will not only respond to visitors' queries but can also entertain them with dance steps.

Sanbot will be among the major attractions at RoboVerse VR, Kerala’s biggest robotics and virtual reality (VR) show. The robot can also act as a guide for visitors, taking them around the exhibition venue. The expo will take place from June 12 to 17, with entry from 10 am to 10 pm. Visitors can learn the latest trends in robotics and virtual reality at the event, along with familiarising themselves with cutting-edge technologies in these fields.

RoboVerse VR has lined up several programmes that will enthral techies as well as families. The event also offers a big opportunity for visitors to interact with experts in robotics and VR and develop contacts with professionals as well as enthusiasts.

Other highlights of the expo include a mobile planetarium, hoverboards and a magic floor with interactive tiles. Details are available at https://www.roboversexpo.com Phone: 9895395225