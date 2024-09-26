Amazon Great Indian Festival begins, brings a slew of great deals!

Get ready for the biggest shopping season of the year! The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Day have begun. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicked off Thursday night for Prime members, and regular customers can join the shopping extravaganza starting September 27.

Get ready to grab incredible deals and discounts from electronics and home appliances to fashion and daily essentials. Prime members can enjoy limited-time offers and exclusive discounts. Options like no-cost EMIs, bank offers, and exchange deals will also be available.

Laptops are available at up to 40% off

Deals and offers on various brands and models are available with up to 40% discounts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to buy a laptop at the lowest price, whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-performance supermodel.

Up to 65% off on Smart TVs

At Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can land discounts up to 65% on Smart TVs. With attractive offers, you can upgrade to the latest models from popular brands. Find out more details.

Refrigerators at up to 55% off

Refrigerators are available at up to 55% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Check out great deals on single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models from top brands.

Washing machines at up to 60% off

Up to 60% off washing machines are available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Explore top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic models from leading brands.

Air conditioners at up to 55% off

Air conditioners are available at up to 55% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Whether you're looking for a split AC, window AC, or inverter model, you can find great discounts on leading brands in this sale.