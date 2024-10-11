Ratan Tata: A legacy beyond business

Ratan Tata is not just a towering figure in Indian business; his influence extends far beyond the Tata Group and will serve as an enduring legacy for all business leaders and business houses. His humility, vision, resilience, and deep commitment to social responsibility have shaped the Tata Group and all those fortunate enough to associate with him.



Our association with the Tata Group began through Krishnakumar, fondly known as KK, Ratan Tata’s trusted right-hand man, especially during his tenure as head of Taj Hotels. What started in hospitality expanded into financial services and automotive dealerships, growing into a longstanding partnership with the Tata Group.

I had the privilege of meeting Tata several times at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, and at Kovalam, one of his favourite retreats. In each meeting, Tata left a deeper impression than the last. He remained approachable, connecting effortlessly with people from all walks of life. Though we were a small partner, he treated us as valuable partners, giving due respect to the relationship we had cultivated over the years. During our last conversation, he emphasised how our association had grown, a testament to his thoughtful approach to every relationship.

Tata’s humility was perhaps his most striking trait. His humility was ever-present — despite his many accomplishments. He was never one to flaunt his successes, and his leadership shone in this quiet strength.

His values were reflected not only in the projects he supported but also in the ethical way the Tata Group, its employees, and those associated with the group conducted business. One instance that stands out to me is a time long ago when I was sitting with KK at myhome. Tata called KK a couple of times to discuss something important. After two calls, I excused myself from the room to give them space to talk. When I returned, KK jokingly said, “Johnie, you don’t have to go out every time I get a call. There is nothing we wouldn’t discuss that you need not hear.” This moment truly exemplified the transparency and ethical approach that both Tata and KK upheld in business.

I remember he once mentioned that the Tata Group did not benefit during the initial years of liberalisation, as the group did not want to get things out of turn. Tata’s resilience guided the company through those challenging times, and today, the Tata Group is witnessing unprecedented growth across industries. His ability to adapt to changing business environments and seize new opportunities demonstrated his forward-thinking nature, always with a clear vision for the future.

He once reminisced about his early days at Nelco, a Tata company, when he was responsible for sales and would travel the length of Kerala, from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, in a Fiat car. This story serves as a valuable lesson for young professionals, showing the importance of starting from the ground up and learning the intricate details of the business through firsthand experience.

Tata also spoke frequently of Kerala’s potential as a world-class tourist destination. He believed the state’s incredible diversity should be fully tapped to offer different experiences tailored to various segments of travelers. From serene backwaters to rich cultural heritage, he saw Kerala as a unique destination capable of catering to a wide range of tourists. Furthermore, he was particularly impressed with the high literacy rate and competence of Malayalis, which he believed positioned the state well for developing a high-end service industry.

Beyond business, Tata’s commitment to social responsibility and philanthropy was deeply inspiring.

What stood out even more was his love, not just for his fellow humans, but for animals — especially dogs. During one of his visits to Kovalam, I told him about a British family who had initially come to Kovalam as tourists but later settled there to take care of stray dogs. Upon hearing this, he was genuinely keen to meet them, reflecting his compassion not just for his fellow beings but for animals as well. His kindness and empathy towards animals were as heartfelt as his concern for people, a testament to the depth of his character.

Ratan Tata’s leadership and legacy have been defined by his ability to balance strategic thinking with genuine care for people and society. His decisiveness in difficult moments, resilience through setbacks, and integrity in business have left a profound impact on everyone who has worked and associated with him. His vision for the Tata Group and for India continues to inspire generations.

As we reflect on our long-standing association with the Tata Group, we are reminded of the invaluable lessons learned — from business ethics to personal values. Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to guide and influence us, and we remain grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this remarkable journey.

(Thomas John Muthoot is the Chairman of Muthoot FinCorp Ltd)

