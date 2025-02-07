The first edition of 'Manoramaonline Elevate', which brought new life to business and startup ideas, saw the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of entrepreneurs.

Created in collaboration with Jain University, 'Manoramaonline Elevate – Dreams to Reality', is a dynamic platform designed to support innovative, high-potential businesses and startups. The initiative offers funding, mentorship, incubation, and networking opportunities, helping aspiring entrepreneurs secure capital and navigate their journey to success.

Group Meeran chairman Navas Meeran, Jain University director Dr Tom M. Joseph, Asset Homes founder Sunil Kumar, and Heal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen. Photo: Manoramaonline

The event provided participants with the opportunity to pitch their business or startup ideas before an investor panel featuring Group Meeran chairman Navas Meeran, Jain University director Dr Tom M. Joseph, Asset Homes founder Sunil Kumar, and Heal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen. The panel offered them a chance to secure investment and mentoring support. Dr Sajeev Nair, who helms Brahma Learning Solutions, was the mentor.

Organised with the support of Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network (KAN), Elevate received an overwhelming 500-plus applications. From these, 21 outstanding ventures were selected for the finale. They underwent grooming sessions in the presence of eminent personalities. Manoramaonline Elevate will soon be aired on Manoramaonline and Manorama Max.