"Artificial Intelligence (AI) cannot replace humans. However, those who consistently use AI are likely to replace those who have yet to start using it," said Sathya Ramanathan, Managing Director of Lincoln International. He was speaking at Manoramaonline’s technology summit, Techspectations, in Kochi on Friday. As part of the panel discussion on the AI-Powered Startup Ecosystem: Strategies for Success in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, startup founders shared insights on how AI is shaping their businesses.

Harsha Puthusserry, Founder and Managing Director of Iraaloom, a company focused on traditional, eco-conscious handicrafts, spoke about the impact of generative AI on art. "This is an age where AI can replicate any form of art. But what makes our products stand out is their authenticity," she said. Iraaloom uses Geographical Indication (GI) products to ensure uniqueness. "AI can generate art, but it cannot create original work like an artist can," she added.

Sathya Ramanathan highlighted how AI has streamlined operations at Lincoln International. "We are an organisation that extensively leverages technology and collaborate with numerous companies. With a workforce of 12,000 people across 16 countries, AI has enabled us to bring them all under one system," he said.

Alvin George, co-founder, Carbon and Whale speaking during the session. Photo: Manorama Online

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion also touched on AI’s role in sustainability and waste management. Alvin George, co-founder of Carbon and Whale, a company that creates innovative products from plastic waste, pointed out the difference between Europe and India in terms of waste management. 'In Europe, plastic waste is hardly seen on the streets. Our idea of making furniture from plastic waste aims to reduce waste effectively,' he said. Speaking on AI’s contribution, he added, 'We use AI in Carbon advertising and for decision-making. AI helps cut down work time significantly, making processes more efficient.

Thajudeen Aboobaker, founder and CEO, Urban Trash at the session. Photo: Manorama Online

Thajudeen Aboobaker, Founder and CEO of Urban Trash, stressed the growing importance of waste management in urban spaces. His company collaborates with organisations like Wipro and the Kerala Startup Mission, offering waste management solutions. 'Sanitary waste disposal is one of the biggest challenges we face today, and advanced technologies for it are still limited,' he explained. Giving context to the problem, he said, 'The cost of disposal is higher than purchasing a sanitary pad—it costs Rs 50 per kilogram to dispose of sanitary waste. There is a pressing need for innovations in this field, including alternatives to sanitary pads.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on AI’s transformative potential for new entrepreneurs, Sathya Ramanathan said, 'All new technologies are designed to help newcomers, and AI is no different. It will assist those entering any field by easing their challenges. For new entrepreneurs, the key is to keep trying and experimenting with new ideas using technology.

With AI increasingly shaping industries, the discussion underscored that while AI is a powerful tool, success ultimately lies in how effectively it is utilised to enhance human capabilities.