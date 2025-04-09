Episode 6 of Manorama Online Elevate – Dreams to Reality, the business investment pitching reality show, features two promising startups: Habbiton, an integrated medical records platform offering convenience to doctors and patients, and PaisaOnClick, a fintech firm that helps customers access suitable loans tailored to their financial needs.



Each episode of the show, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala, continues to impress both viewers and the investor panel with fresh and innovative ideas. Organised in association with Jain University, Manorama Online Elevate was launched on March 5 and is streamed on Manorama Online, Manorama Max, and YouTube — attracting lakhs of viewers.

The investment panel features prominent entrepreneurs and investors, including Group Meeran Chairman Navas Meeran, Jain University’s Director of New Initiatives Dr Tom M Joseph, Asset Homes MD V Sunil Kumar, and Haeal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen. Manorama Online Elevate gives startups from any sector an opportunity to secure investments and mentoring by presenting unique business ideas. Dr Sajeev Nair, CMD of Bramma Learning Solutions, serves as the show’s mentor.

The show aims to support high-potential startups with funding, mentorship, incubation, and networking, helping them move from concept to success.

More than 500 applications were received for Manorama Online Elevate, organised in partnership with Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network (KAN). Of these, 21 standout ventures were selected for the finale.

Participants also benefited from a grooming session on pitching techniques by Bramma CEO A R Ranjith, while Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika led a class on entrepreneurial journeys and turning ideas into ventures. Dr Tom M Joseph of Jain University also shared insights on emerging opportunities across various sectors.