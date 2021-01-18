Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
MON JAN 18, 2021 7:35 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rajini Mandram says its members are free to join any political party

Rajinikanth fans stage protest seeking his political entry
PTI
Published: January 18, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Topic | India

Chennai: The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Monday said members, if they so desire, may join any political party after resigning from the Mandram.

The statement comes in the wake of three district secretaries of RMM joining the DMK on Sunday.

The resignation of the Mandram office-bearers comes following actor Rajinikanth's recent abandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.

RELATED ARTICLES

Members, if they desire to join and work with any political party, may do so after resigning from the Mandram, RMM said in a statement.

Though they join other parties, members of Rajini Makkal Mandram should not 'forget' that they are fans of the actor, the statement added.

District secretaries of Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Theni joined the DMK on Sunday.

Apart from them, three other functionaries also joined the DMK.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of the top actor.

On December 29 last year, Rajinikanth, citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic announced that he would not join politics.

He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and is on immuno-suppressants.

Tags:
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.