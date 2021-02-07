Uttarakhand glacier burst: 150 people feared dead, 3 bodies recovered

Dehradun/New Delhi: A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauliganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Three dead bodies have been recovered so far and 100 to 150 people are feared dead.

A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away.

An ITBP spokesperson said that due to the collapse of at least three bridges in Reni village, including one of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), connectivity with some of their border posts has been "totally restricted".

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

"More than 100 labourers working at barrage and 50 plus working at a tunnel are feared dead or missing as per the site in-charge of Tapovan and the local administration. Three bodies have been recovered till now," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

He said over 250 personnel of the border force are involved in the rescue work at present.

About 16-17 labourers are safe inside the tunnel at Tapovan and the teams are clearing debris to rescue them, he said

Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhands Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauliganga river. PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation.

A home ministry spokesman said a total of four NDRF teams (about 200 personnel) are being airlifted to Dehradun and they will reach Joshimath.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

The incident took place near the Reni village, which is 26 km far from Joshimath. The Dhauliganga river got flooded and destroyed many houses situated at the river banksides.

Dhauliganga is one of the six source streams of the Ganges river. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda River at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga Power Project may have been directly affected. PTI

ITBP and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate stranded people.

Uttarakhand chief minister has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.

Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on alert.

A government spokesman said that there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke but a number of power projects have been hit.

The government has also appealed to the people not to venture near the Ganga river.