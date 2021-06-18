Calcutta HC to hear on June 24 Mamata's petition challenging election of Suvendu from Nandigram

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear on June 24 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

The court earlier in the day adjourned hearing on the matter.

The plea for declaring the election of Adhikari from Nandigram null and void came up for hearing before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda, who said Banerjee is required to be present on the first day, as it was an election petition.

The lawyer for Banerjee said she will act in accordance with the law.

Adjourning the matter till June 24, Justice Chanda directed, "In the meantime, the Registrar, High Court... shall file a report before this court as to whether this petition has been filed in conformity with the Representation of People Act, 1951."

In her election petition, the Trinamool Congress chief accused BJP MLA Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Banerjee also claimed in the petition that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

The Election Commission had last month declared Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, winner of the Nandigram seat after a close competition with his former mentor.