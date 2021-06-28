Malayalam
Two die in Erode on taking toxic pills handed out as Covid preventive drug; neighbour arrested

Our Correspondent
Published: June 28, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Erode
The deceased were identified as Mallika, wife of Chennimalai native Karuppanna Gounder, and their daughter Deepa, 30.
Erode: A 55-year-old woman and her daughter died after taking some tablets, given under the pretext of Covid preventive medicine, at Chennimalai in Erode of Tamil Nadu. The pills were given to them by a youth who came to their house, pretending to be a member of the panchayat Covid team.

The police have arrested a neighbour and his aide over the incident.

The tablets were given on Friday morning. After consuming these tablets, Karuppanna and two others complained of uneasiness. Mallika was admitted to a private hospital in Erode, and the two others to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Mallika died on Friday evening, while Deepa breathed her last on Sunday morning.

During the preliminary investigation of the police, this was found to be a murder. Karuppanna Gounder had given Rs 7 lakh as loan to his neighbour Kalyanasundaram. He had asked for higher interest and the youth was sent with the poisonous tablets over this, as per the police findings.

