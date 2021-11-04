Drunk Malayali attacks actor Vijay Sethupathi at airport for denying selfie | Video

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and an aide were allegedly attacked by a Malayali man at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday night.

Manorama News reported that the assailant was identified as Johnson, a Malayali youth who was allegedly upset after being denied a selfie with the actor.

According to the sources, the actor was returning after shooting a movie in the city and the assistant was clearing the way when he allegedly shoved a man who was believed to be drunk.

Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said.

After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathi reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

The video of the attack has gone viral in the social media.

