Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Drunk Malayali attacks actor Vijay Sethupathi at airport for denying selfie | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi was attacked at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.
Topic | India

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and an aide were allegedly attacked by a Malayali man at the Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday night.

Manorama News reported that the assailant was identified as Johnson, a Malayali youth who was allegedly upset after being denied a selfie with the actor.

According to the sources, the actor was returning after shooting a movie in the city and the assistant was clearing the way when he allegedly shoved a man who was believed to be drunk.

RELATED ARTICLES

Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said.

After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathi reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

The video of the attack has gone viral in the social media.
(With agency inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.