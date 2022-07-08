Zubair's arrest: India tells Germany to 'avoid uninformed comments'

India on Thursday trashed Germany's criticism over fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's arrest, saying the independence of the country's judiciary is well recognised and that "uninformed" comments are "unhelpful" and should be avoided.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came a day after a German foreign ministry official said journalists should not be "persecuted and imprisoned" for what they say and write while referring to police action against Zubair.

"In itself it's a domestic issue. Let me emphasise that there is a judicial process underway in this case and I don't think it would be appropriate for me, or anyone else, to comment on a case that is sub-judice," Bagchi said.

"I think the independence of our judiciary is well recognised and uninformed comments are unhelpful and should be avoided," he added.

Bagchi was asked at a media briefing about the remarks by the German foreign ministry spokesperson.

The German official said free reporting is beneficial to any society and restrictions are a cause for concern.

"Journalists should not be persecuted and imprisoned for what they say and write. We are indeed aware of this specific case and our embassy in New Delhi is monitoring it very closely," the German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

He said the European Union has a human rights dialogue with India and the freedom of expression and freedom of the press are a focus of those discussions.

"India describes itself as the world's largest democracy. So one can expect democratic values like freedom of expression and freedom of the press to be given the necessary space there," the German spokesperson said.

Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested late last month over an "objectionable tweet" he posted in 2018.

The video of the German foreign ministry spokesperson's comments was shared on Twitter by Richard Walker, chief international editor at Deutsche Welle.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (in white cap) is escorted by policemen at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on July 2. Photo: AFP

Zubair sent to 14-day police custody

A court here on Thursday granted the custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to the UP Police till July 14.

Zubair was brought here from Delhi's Tihar Jail on Thursday afternoon amid tight security.

The Delhi Police brought Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Sitapur in connection with a case registered against him at the Khairabad police station for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.

Earlier, he was brought on July 4 and the court had sent Zubair to a 14-day judicial custody.

Zubair was taken back to the Tihar Jail where he has been lodged after his arrest on June 27 in another case of hurting religious sentiments.

Zubair's advocate Mukul Mishra told mediapersons that while he was in custody under Section 295A of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act, Section 153A of the IPC was added by police today when hearing for his bail matter was held. Later, police gave another application asking for remand claiming that the mobile phone he used for making the alleged tweet is still in Bengaluru, Mishra said.

Arguments on police remand were heard and his bail application rejected.

The court has granted the state police his custody from July 8 to 14, Mishra added.

Sources said Zubair may be taken to Bengaluru for recovery of the mobile and hard disk that were used to spread the alleged hate tweets.