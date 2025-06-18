A tree on the Wayanad Ghat Road that posed a serious threat to vehicles was cut and removed on Tuesday, bringing relief to commuters. The joint operation involved the forest department, police, fire force, and Churam Samrakshana Samithy volunteers. Two police patrol teams were stationed overnight to offer immediate assistance to travellers in case the tree collapsed.

The Ghat Road remains the main link connecting much of Wayanad to Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram. Despite the presence of a government medical college in the district, patients with critical conditions are often referred to Kozhikode for advanced treatment.

According to Churam Samrakshana Samithy’s volunteers, the tree was spotted on Monday after a landslip. “We alerted the police, who informed the forest and revenue departments. Though we considered a night operation, the tree was removed in daylight due to safety concerns,” he said. Over 60 trees along the Ghat Road are reported to pose similar threats. However, their removal is said to be progressing slowly.