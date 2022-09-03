Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Shoot-out in Haryana university campus, four injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 11:18 PM IST Updated: September 03, 2022 11:32 PM IST
Representational Image
Topic | India

Rohtak, Haryana: Four people were shot on a university campus here on Saturday.

The incident happened at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) just minutes after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the campus. 

Dattatreya was there for the inauguration of a faculty development centre.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to media reports, one of the four - all students - is reportedly in critical condition after sustaining a bullet injury near his mouth.

All four have been rushed to a private hospital.

According to preliminary information, monetary dispute is likely behind the shoot-out.

(To be updated)

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.