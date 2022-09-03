Shoot-out in Haryana university campus, four injured

Rohtak, Haryana: Four people were shot on a university campus here on Saturday.

The incident happened at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) just minutes after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the campus.

Dattatreya was there for the inauguration of a faculty development centre.

According to media reports, one of the four - all students - is reportedly in critical condition after sustaining a bullet injury near his mouth.

All four have been rushed to a private hospital.

According to preliminary information, monetary dispute is likely behind the shoot-out.

(To be updated)