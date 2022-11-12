Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Convicts Nalini Sriharan, two others set free today

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released from prison on Saturday.

Her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan and Santhan - both Sri Lankan nationals - will also be released today.

RP Ravichandran, and Sri Lankan nationals Robert Payas and Jayakumar are the remaining three. They will be released on Sunday.

The development came following a Supreme Court order setting all six free. They were serving life term for about three decades.

The apex court noted that its earlier order releasing another convict AG Perarivalan was equally applicable to them.

They will be moved to a Sri Lankan refugee camp for now.

Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, was assassinated as a result of suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

At least 14 others, in addition to Rajiv Gandhi, were killed out.

It was carried out by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, a member of the Sri Lankan Tamil separatist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) along with Dr Jagjit Singh Chohan of the National Council of Khalistan (NCK) and Gurjant Singh Budhsinghwala of the Khalistan Liberation Force.