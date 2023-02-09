Malayalam
Why does Gandhi family shy away from Nehru surname, asks PM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 09, 2023 04:07 PM IST Updated: February 09, 2023 04:20 PM IST
pm-modi-lok-sabha
As soon as Modi began his speech in Rajya Sabha, Opposition members rushed to the centre of the house and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: In apparent dig at Gandhis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked why the family was not using the Nehru surname.

"If Nehru was such a great person, why does the family shy away from using the 'Nehru' surname," Modi asked while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Using his speech to attack the Congress, he said PM Modi says Congress govt at Centre dismissed 90 state governments by 'misusing' Article 356 of the Constitution.(Under this Article, if a state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions, the Union government can take direct control of the state machinery.)

He said former prime minister Indira Gandhi 'misused' Article 356 50 times to dismiss elected state governments.

As soon as Modi began his speech, Opposition members rushed to the centre of the house and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate.

